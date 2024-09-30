This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of E-commerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Brazil. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Brazil.

The growing competitive landscape is also driving the trend of mergers and acquisitions in the sector, as firms seek to improve their product while strengthening their position in the market. Furthermore, e-commerce firms are also raising capital rounds to expand in the Brazilian market. Overall, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the B2C e-commerce industry in Brazil over the next three to four years.

Firms are entering into acquisition deals to grow their presence in the Brazilian e-commerce market

The e-commerce industry is poised for strong growth over the next three to four years in Brazil. Consequently, firms are entering into acquisition deals to grow their presence in the market.



Nuvemshop, in December 2023, acquired Perfit to enhance its sales and efficiency in marketing campaigns. Perfit is a standout choice for those seeking marketing automation solutions. Their tools make it easy to efficiently manage, segment, and send personalized communications to contact lists or email databases. Furthermore, Perfit also makes use of artificial intelligence to optimize marketing campaigns. The addition of Perfit is, therefore, expected to help Nuvemshop further strengthen its position in the Brazilian market over the next three to four years. Shopee, the e-commerce arm operated by Singapore-based firm Sea, also entered into an acquisition deal with Brazilian fintech firm Blu in December 2023. The deal is part of the firm's strategy to accelerate growth in Brazil. The acquisition will enable Shopee to end its partnership with a local firm through which it currently offers credit to consumers. In Brazil, Shopee has more than 3 million merchants and the firm also gained approval from the central bank to operate as a payment institution in 2022. With a low-cost marketplace strategy, Shopee has been gaining strong popularity among online shoppers in Brazil.

These collaborations are expected to further strengthen the position of Nuvemshop and Shopee in the Brazilian market over the medium term. As the competitive landscape continues to grow, the publisher expects more such acquisition deals to take place in the Brazilian e-commerce industry.

Chinese e-commerce giants are eyeing global expansion, including key Latin American markets

Brazil, alongside other Latin American markets, is offering strong growth opportunities in the e-commerce sector. To tap into the regional market, Chinese firms have announced significant investments in the region, including in Brazil.



Shein, for instance, has announced plans to make Brazil its export hub for the rest of the region. The firm revealed that it will invest US$150 million in developing a manufacturing network in Brazil. Shein is also planning to expand its network of 336 suppliers to 2,000 manufacturing partners in Latin America over the next three years. Shein's expansion in Latin America comes amid criticism of the Chinese brand for avoiding import taxes, a tactic it has also used in the United States. In Brazil, import taxes are applicable to items valued up to US$50, but with Shein's local manufacturing capabilities, the brand can keep offering affordable domestic shipping.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects more global firms, including Chinese giants like Temu and TikTok to increase their investment in the Brazilian e-commerce market. This will drive the competitive landscape, while also supporting the sector growth over the medium term.

E-commerce startups are raising capital to finance regional expansion, including in Brazil, in 2024

To drive market penetration and tap into the growing market size, e-commerce startups are seeking venture capital and private equity funding. This trend is projected to gain further momentum in 2024.



Zubale, the e-commerce startup, announced that the firm had raised US$25 million in November 2023. The firm is planning to deploy the fresh capital towards its expansion plan in Brazil and Mexico. The firm initially began by connecting gig workers with stores or warehouses to help with tasks like packaging and deliveries. Now, it has expanded its services to provide logistics support and customer-facing software for businesses. The firm is now looking to expand its reach beyond grocery stores and pharmacies. It is seeking to tap into clothing stores, pet chains, and electronics chains. In Brazil, the firm has a presence in 40 cities already. The fresh capital will enable Zubale to further speed up its penetration in the fast-growing Brazilian e-commerce market, driving revenue growth for the firm over the medium term.

Key Attributes: