First US Wound Care Innovation Center Launched In Santa Clarita CA

Introducing the First Wound Care Innovation Center

Mike Comer, CEO of Wound Care Advantage and Ian Cook, MD

WCA opens its first Innovation Center in Santa Clarita with Dr. Ian Cook, focusing on cutting-edge wound care, saving limbs, and reducing healthcare costs.

- Mike Comer, CEO of Wound Care Advantage CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wound Care Advantage (WCA ) is thrilled to announce the opening of its first Wound Care Innovation Center: Santa Clarita Valley Wound Care and Hyperbarics. In partnership with Ian R. Cook, MD, this facility is dedicated to advancing treatment modalities that radically improve patient care, experience, and outcomes. By utilizing real-world data, WCA aims to enhance the patient experience and reduce the costs of wound care. An estimated 10.5 million Americans suffer from non-healing wounds, with nearly 85% of all lower limb amputations resulting from chronic wound complications. Tragically, 62% of those who undergo an amputation will not survive. For Medicare beneficiaries, the total annual cost of all treatments now soars to $96.8 billion . The goal is simple: prevent wounds from becoming life-threatening-saving limbs and lives.With over 23 years of experience in the wound center industry, WCA has set out to develop a nationwide network of wound care and research facilities that will lead the way on new therapies, modalities, and cost effective treatments to address this growing epidemic of non healing wounds. As a collaborative space, Dr. Ian Cook, his team and WCA will work with industry experts and colleagues to contribute to cutting-edge innovations enhancing patient care. Successful developments will be shared with wound centers across the country, in both hospitals and independent centers giving patients that are suffering from chronic wounds access to the most advanced care available and with highly trained wound care specialists.“Our vision is a collaborative network of wound care specialists focused on outcomes, rapid healing, and cost-effective care. For too long wound care reimbursement has centered around treatment rather than healing. We hope that these facilities and exceptional physicians like Dr. Cook will begin to shift that paradigm.” says Mike Comer CEO of Wound Care Advantage.The Wound Care Innovation Center, five years in development, is a perfect fit for WCA's exceptional partner, Dr. Ian Cook. His dedication to research and outstanding patient care drives this effort.“After having worked with Mike Comer and WCA at several of their California centers I was excited to partner with them as the first designated Wound Care Innovation Center.” Explains Dr. Ian Cook.The Wound Care Innovation Center's intention is to provide an environment to investigate and review therapies, products, and modalities that will reduce amputation rates and healing times. This will be achieved through WCA's guiding principles - rapid amputation prevention, enhanced patient experience, exceptional outcomes, and real-life data.For more information on opening your own Wound Care Innovation Center, visitStat references:#:~:text=Medicare%20cost%20estimates%20for%20acute,in%20an%20 otherwise%20 healthy%20 population.

