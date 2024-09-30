Bitcoin Dips 3% as Crypto Market Follows Global Trends

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The experienced a downturn on Monday morning, with leading the decline.



Bitcoin's price fell by nearly 3%, dragging other digital currencies along with it. This shift mirrored the global stock market's negative trend.



The week ahead promises important employment data from the United States. The most anticipated report, the payroll data, will be released on Friday.



The Reserve will likely use this information to guide its next interest rate decision. Recently, the Fed reduced the basic interest rate by 0.50 percentage points.



Analysts expect another rate cut at the upcoming meeting, depending on economic indicators.







Cryptocurrency futures contracts worth approximately $140 million were liquidated in the past 24 hours.



This liquidation reflects the market's current volatility and uncertainty. Investors remain cautious as they await further economic signals.



Despite the current dip, the crypto market shows signs of long-term optimism. The fourth quarter traditionally brings favorable conditions for digital currencies.



Analysts predict a "perfect storm" of positive factors in the coming months. Anticipated events include potential interest rate cuts in the US and the conclusion of the American elections.



These factors could increase market liquidity and drive cryptocurrency prices higher. October, nicknamed "Uptober," historically sees rising prices in the crypto market.

Recent data supports this optimistic outlook. Investment vehicles for digital assets reported their third consecutive week of resource inflows. Last week alone saw an influx of $1.2 billion into these investment products.



The approval of options for certain US-based investment products likely boosted market sentiment.



However, trading volumes have not seen a proportional increase. This discrepancy suggests cautious optimism among investors.



Despite the positive long-term outlook, investors should remain mindful of the crypto market's volatility.



Experts advise maintaining a responsible portion of investments in digital assets. Balancing potential gains with risk management remains crucial in this dynamic market.

