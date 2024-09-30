Media reports Israel attacking central Beirut

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of hostilities, an Israeli targeted central Beirut on Monday morning, marking the first such strike on the Lebanese capital since the 2006 war. Reports from journalists on the ground confirm that the attack occurred in the Kola district, killing three leaders of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). This information has been corroborated by the organization itself.



Although the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have not formally claimed responsibility for the strike, eyewitness accounts indicate that it hit the upper floor of a residential building. The Lebanese Civil Defense reported that over a dozen individuals were injured, and one member of the al-Jamaa al-Islamiya militant group was also killed in the incident.



This airstrike comes on the heels of a week-long bombing campaign in Lebanon, which has severely impacted Hezbollah's leadership and led to a mass exodus of civilians fleeing northward. The conflict intensified following a deadly incursion by the Palestinian militant group Hamas into Israel, prompting a series of retaliatory actions from the Israeli military that began last October.



Since then, Hezbollah has vowed to continue launching rockets into Israeli territory until a ceasefire is achieved in the Palestinian enclave. Israel's increased military activity in Lebanon was initially marked by a wave of explosions targeting communication devices associated with Hezbollah, which Western media described as part of an intelligence operation.



In the subsequent week, Israeli airstrikes intensified, resulting in over 1,000 casualties and approximately 6,000 injuries, according to local health officials. The ongoing violence has forced many residents from the most affected areas to flee. Additionally, the IDF has been actively targeting senior Hezbollah figures, leading to significant losses within the group's leadership, including the recent death of its chief, Hassan Nasrallah.



As the situation unfolds, the implications of this latest airstrike and the broader conflict continue to resonate across the region, raising concerns about further escalation and humanitarian crises.

