Quanta Services Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2024

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR ) announced today the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report, titled "Forging the Future," highlights Quanta's critical role in enabling the energy transition and the company's vision to leave a measurable, sustainable legacy on people and our planet, with a steadfast focus on employees, customers and communities. The report includes Quanta's goal to grow its positive impact on society through collaboration with its customers on the energy transition, while reducing the carbon intensity of its operations. The report also provides transparency around Quanta's sustainability strategy and how the company is measuring its continued progress in 2023. Please visit to access the microsite and report.

"I'm proud of the continued progress of our sustainability program over the past several years. We have laid the foundation for us to establish goals that illustrate our dedication to a sustainable future and the energy transition. By collaborating with our customers on the future of energy, we believe that achieving these goals will yield positive environmental, social and economic benefits. We want Quanta's legacy to include being a part of a sustainable energy future for all," said Duke Austin, Quanta's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quanta's sustainability strategy is to grow its positive impact on society by, among other things, supporting the acceleration of renewable generation expansion and power grid infrastructure. Quanta has set three climate-related goals that span different time horizons and address what it believes are some of the most relevant areas of its business:

Energy Transition Impact

Install at least 100 GW of renewable energy generation capacity by 2035 or earlier.

Scope 1 Emissions Footprint

Reduce scope 1 CO2 intensity (gCO2 / revenues) by at least 30% by 2040 or earlier.

Scope 2 Emissions Footprint

Source renewable energy equivalent to the electricity consumption utilized at our North American facilities.

Further details about Quanta's goals, as well as additional sustainability data metrics detailing five-year performance trends, can be found in the 2023 Sustainability Report ─ available for download on Quanta's website .

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, renewable energy, technology, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit .

