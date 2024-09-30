Power Supply Interruptions In Kherson Due To Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, as a result of shelling by Russian troops, there are power outages.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson RMA .

“As a result of enemy shelling in Kherson, there are power outages,” the report says.

As noted, emergency repair work is currently underway in the Central District, which is why some consumers are without power. Part of the coastal zone of Dniprovskyi district has been without electricity since yesterday.

It is emphasized that the difficult security situation, caused primarily by the extremely high activity of Russian drones, does not allow for prompt repair of the damage.

As reported by Ukrinform, five people were injured in today's hostile attacks in Kherson region : two men and a woman were wounded in Velyka Oleksandrivka, and two women were wounded in the regional center.