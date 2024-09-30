Israel announces liquidation of another top Hezbollah official

(MENAFN) The Israeli military has announced the elimination of Nabil Qaouk, a senior official in Hezbollah who served on the group's Central Council. This action follows Israel's recent assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and reports of the removal of much of the organization's military leadership.



In a statement released on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that an carried out the previous day targeted and killed Qaouk, who also headed Hezbollah’s Preventive Security Unit. The IDF characterized him as being closely aligned with Hezbollah's upper echelon and claimed that he had been actively involved in orchestrating terrorist activities against Israel, including in recent days. Qaouk had been a member of the group since the 1980s and held various leadership roles in southern Lebanon.



The IDF reiterated its commitment to targeting and eliminating commanders within Hezbollah, emphasizing its resolve to act against any threats to Israeli citizens. As of now, Hezbollah has not issued a response to these claims.



Additionally, Iranian officials have confirmed that the Israeli strike resulted in the death of Abbas Nilforoushan, a deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, describing it as a "vicious and cowardly act" that reflects the "terrorist and criminal nature" of the Israeli regime. The ministry stated that this act would not go unanswered, signaling potential repercussions for Israel in the ongoing conflict.

