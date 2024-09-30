China's primary indices see 5 percent rise on morning session on Monday

(MENAFN) China's primary stock experienced a significant uptick during the morning session on Monday, reflecting a strong performance in the market. The benchmark Shanghai Composite saw a remarkable increase of 5.7 percent, reaching 3,263.59 points by midday. This surge indicates a robust investor sentiment and highlights the resilience of the Chinese economy as it navigates various challenges.



In tandem with the Shanghai Composite, the Shenzhen Component Index exhibited even more impressive growth, soaring 8.28 percent to settle at 10,302.56 points at midday. This substantial rise points to a renewed confidence among investors, particularly in sectors represented on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, which is known for its focus on smaller, high-growth companies. The increase in both indices suggests that market participants are responding positively to recent economic data and policy developments.



The surge in these indices is significant, as it reflects a broader trend of recovery in China's stock market. Investors appear to be optimistic about potential government measures aimed at stimulating economic growth and enhancing market stability. The upward movement of these indices could also be attributed to increased liquidity in the market, driven by favorable monetary policies and the easing of certain regulatory constraints.



Overall, the strong performance of China's major stock indices during the morning session demonstrates the market's ability to rebound and adapt in a changing economic landscape. As investors continue to closely monitor economic indicators and government initiatives, the sustained growth in indices like the Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component could pave the way for further gains in the days ahead. This trend underscores the importance of ongoing investment strategies and market analyses in navigating the evolving financial environment in China.

MENAFN30092024000045015839ID1108728500