Dovish US Data But Improving Economic Picture
Date
9/30/2024 4:15:36 AM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
The core US personal consumption price index (the Fed's preferred inflation gauge) rose slightly less than expected to show inflation at 2.7% y/y. The indicator is above the target of 2% in February 2021 and accelerated with 2.6% in the previous two months.
MENAFN30092024000156011031ID1108728422
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.