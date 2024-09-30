OKX Web3 Wallet Reimagined: Access To Millions Of Tokens, Digital Collectibles, And Over 100 Blockchains Made Easier Than Ever!

(MENAFN- B2Press) OKX, a global leader in the Web3 ecosystem, has redesigned its Web3 Wallet product with significant updates to enhance user experience. These new features were unveiled at Token2049 Singapore during a special panel featuring OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique and Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, where they discussed the intersection of technology, motorsports, and the importance of embracing innovation and new technologies.

The redesigned wallet offers users secure and efficient access to over 100 blockchains and thousands of DeFi products, while the token discovery feature has been further enhanced with 120,000 new tokens added each week. The new interface simplifies asset management, token swaps, and exploration, providing a user-friendly experience.

Redesigned Interface : A fresh layout that supports seamless interaction with the on-chain ecosystem, simplifying asset management and token swapping.

Improved Token Discovery : Users can now explore over a million tokens, including popular meme coins on networks like Solana, Base, Tron, and BNB.

Revamped Marketplace : Easier access to over 3 million digital collectibles, including Bitcoin Ordinals.

Super-Fast DEX : The Web3 Wallet DEX platform collects prices from nearly 500 decentralized exchanges, with average response times of just 50 milliseconds, exceeding industry standards.

Enhanced Navigation : Streamlined access to third-party DeFi protocols and a better-organized explore screen improve the overall user experience.

The updated OKX Web3 Wallet acts as an all-in-one portal, supporting improved on-chain experiences across more than 100 networks, including major chains like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and TON. Risk assessments conducted on over a million tokens and thousands of DeFi products ensure both transparency and security. Moreover, OKX's commitment to a secure platform was recently validated by CertiK, a leading Web3 security firm, which rated OKX Web3 Wallet as the world's top on-chain wallet for cybersecurity.

Since the start of 2024, the OKX Web3 Wallet has added support for 20 new blockchains. Additionally, the OKX app has been downloaded by over 91 million users worldwide, demonstrating its user-friendly, sleek design for mobile devices.

About OKX

OKX is a global technology company with a mission to make blockchain more accessible and usable for everyone. The company aims to create a future that is more efficient, transparent, and interconnected.

Initially launched as a crypto exchange providing access to millions of users worldwide, OKX has since grown into one of the largest platforms in the industry. It has developed one of the most connected on-chain wallets, which is used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is also a trusted platform for hundreds of major institutions looking to access crypto markets through a reliable system that seamlessly connects with global banking and payment systems.

Our most popular products include OKX Exchange, OKX Web3 Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain & OS for developers, OKX Ventures, and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download the OKX app or visit okx.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022