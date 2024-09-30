Israeli Occupation Strike Kills 3 Members Of PFLP In Beirut

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- An launched by the Israeli hit an apartment in the Cola area in Beirut, Lebanon, targeting and killing three members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

The occupation forces resumed their raids on the Baalbek area in northeastern Lebanon, as well as targeting Al-Bass refugee camp near the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon, killing the leader of Hamas, Fatah Sharif Abu Al-Amin, along with his wife, daughter and son, in the camp.

The Lebanese of Health announced in a statement that the occupation's raids in the past 24 hours in southern Lebanon and the suburbs of Beirut resulted in the killing of 105 people and the injury of 359. (end)

