Optical Coating Market [2020-2030] Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities

Optical Coating to Reach $24.0 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- David CorreaPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Optical Coating Market by Type (Antireflection Coatings, High Reflection Coatings, Beamsplitter Coatings, Transparent Conductive Coatings, Electrochromic Coatings, Filter Coatings, Partial Reflection Coating), by Technology (Vacuum Deposition Technology, E Beam Evaporation Technology, Sputtering Technology, Ion assit deposition Technology, Others), by End Use Industry (Electronics and Semiconductor, Military and Defense, Automotive, Construction, Solar, Medical, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". According to the report, the global optical coating industry generated $11.8 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $24.0 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.Prime determinants of growthThe existence of large-scale customer bases for electronic devices & optical wear, the use of infrared & anti-reflection coatings in the military applications of targeting, night-vision cameras, thermal imaging cameras, and head-mounted missile seekers, and the introduction of nanotechnology drive the growth of the global optical coating market. However, the need for huge time and effort to produce optical coatings by the manufacturers, capital-intensive manufacturing processes, and fluctuating raw material prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, government policies, including incentives and subsidies to encourage the development of alternative energy sources present new opportunities in the coming years.Download PDF Brochure:The Antireflection Coatings segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the antireflection coatings segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global optical coating market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Anti-reflective segments can provide high-quality coatings with high transmission and low anti-reflection performance for components such as lenses, mirrors, screens, and anti-reflection coatings that are used in various industrial and consumer applications worldwide. Owing to these considerations, anti-reflective coatings have gained attention in the global optical coating market. However, the partial reflection coating segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030. It is useful for efficient beam splitting and output coupling in high power laser cavities, which is boosting the growth of the segment.Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Optical Coating Market atThe Electronics and Semiconductor segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on end use industry, the electronics and semiconductor segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global optical coating market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to growth in demand for durable and dielectric coatings in photovoltaic (PV) cells, electronic assemblies, ICs, and other optoelectronic devices. However, the medical segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030. North America to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global optical coating market, due to the increase in air cargo. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in spending capability of consumers and rapidly growing demand for superior technology in China, India, and Japan.Leading Market PlayersE.I. Dupont De Nemours CompanyPPG IndustriesZeiss GroupNippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.Abrisa TechnologiesNewport CorporationInrad Optical, Inc.Reynad CorporationArtemis Optical Ltd.II-VI Optical Systems. About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions". AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

