Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Up By 1,250 Over Past Day
9/30/2024 2:08:56 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to September 30, 2024, have reached approximately 653,060 troops, including 1,250 killed and wounded over the past day.
This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
Also, as of September 30, the Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 8,874 (+5) enemy tanks, 17,503 (+27) armored combat vehicles, 18,822 (+27) artillery systems, 1,204 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 963 (+1) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 328 (+0) helicopters, 16,224 (+38) operational-tactical level drones, 2,610 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 25,548 (+53) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,313 (+16) units of Russian special equipment.
As reported by Ukrinform, there were 136 combat engagements at the front, with the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions remaining the hottest.
