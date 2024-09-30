(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) --



1912 -- Kuwait witnessed a year of prosperity calling it "Al-Tafha Year" when pearl diving yields, with Kuwait's flotilla of more than 800 dhows, reached six million rupees.

1979 -- Kuwait decided to establish the National Committee for Education, Science and Culture.

1980 -- Kuwait national soccer team won the 1980 AFC Asian Cup Final, beating South Korea 3-0, to be the first Arab country to win the AFC Cup.

1990 -- Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad appealed to the first international children summit held in New York to relieve children in Kuwait who were suffering from oppression and injustice at the hands of the occupation Iraqi army.

1996 -- As'ad Al-Hamad Dermatology Center was inaugurated. Construction cost KD 1.57 million.

1998 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated Sharq shopping mall, part of the third phase of Kuwait sea front.

1998 -- The English-language "Sawt Al-Kuwait" (Voice of Kuwait) was launched with transmission covering southeast Asia, Europe and North America.

2003 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree naming the first Kuwaiti woman, Nabila Al-Mulla, as the country's permanent representative to the United Nations.

2013 -- Kuwaiti national futsal team crowned champion of the first Gulf tournament for the game, beating Qatar 5-1.

2014 -- Kuwait University received "the world excellency award" from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), for a project of a remote-controlled electronic telescope.

2018 -- The Council of Arab Businesswomen elected Sheikha Dr. Hessa Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah as president until 2022.

2020 -- Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah took the constitutional oath at the parliament as the Amir of the State of Kuwait. (end)

