Central Bank Of Savings Banks Finland Plc: CEO Of The Savings Banks Union Karri Alameri Resigns


9/30/2024 1:15:46 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Central bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc


Stock Exchange Release

30th September 2024 at 8 am (CET +1)


The CEO of the Savings Banks Union, Karri Alameri, resigned from his position on 29th September 2024 and will pursue new challenges outside the Savings Banks Group. In the interim, the acting CEO will be chief strategy and development officer Kai Koskela. The recruitment process for a new CEO will begin immediately.


CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC


Additional information:


Kai Koskela, acting CEO, chief strategy and development officer

+358 40 549 0430

