Central Bank Of Savings Banks Finland Plc: CEO Of The Savings Banks Union Karri Alameri Resigns

The CEO of the Savings Banks Union, Karri Alameri, resigned from his position on 29th September 2024 and will pursue new challenges outside the Savings Banks Group. In the interim, the acting CEO will be chief strategy and development officer Kai Koskela. The recruitment process for a new CEO will begin immediately.

