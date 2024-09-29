Economic Week Ahead for Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Mexico

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, Latin American economies face crucial developments, including Colombia's central decision on interest rates.



Chile expects economic activity data. Peru awaits inflation figures. These events will shape the region's landscape.

Colombia: Central Bank Decision in Focus

Colombia's central bank will hold its monetary policy meeting this week. Economist predict BanRepública will cut its benchmark rate to 10.25% from 10.75%.



This reduction would bring the total easing to 300 basis points since the cycle began in December.







The central bank will release the minutes of its monetary policy meeting on Thursday, October 3.



These documents may reveal unanimous support for further rate cuts among policymakers, based on current restrictive conditions and slowing inflation.

Chile: Economic Indicators on the Horizon

Chile will release its retail sales data for August 2024 on Monday, September 30. Experts anticipate a 7.0% year-over-year increase in retail sales for the month.



This suggests monthly growth and moderate expansion following June and July's fluctuations.



Industrial production figures for August are also due, with a projected 2.5% year-over-year rise.



The government will publish the Economic Activity Index for August 2024 on Tuesday, October 1. Economists forecast a 2.6% year-over-year increase.



Manufacturing (4.4%) and services (1.6%) will likely drive this growth, indicating a slight monthly decline following July's 1.0% growth.

Peru: Inflation Data in the Spotlight

Peru will release its Consumer Price Inflation data for September 2024 on Tuesday, October 1. Analysts expect inflation to rise to 2.2% from August's 2.0%.



This figure would exceed central bank forecasts but remain within the 2% +/- 1 percentage point target range.

Mexico: Presidential Inauguration and Investment Data

Claudia Sheinbaum of the ruling Morena party will be sworn in as president for a six-year term on Tuesday, October 1.



She succeeds Andrés Manuel López Obrador after securing a decisive victory with 60% of the vote in the recent election.



Mexico will publish its Gross Fixed Investment data for July 2024 on Wednesday, October 2, with analysts projecting a 5.9% year-over-year increase.



This growth will likely reverse most of June's 1.0% monthly decline, confirming slowing investment momentum after strong second-quarter performance.



Economic Week Ahead for Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Mexico

