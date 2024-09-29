Pope Francis Warns Of War Dangers In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Pope Francis warned on Sunday of the dangers of war in the Middle East, calling for safety and peace.

Pope Francis said during his visit to Brussels that he prays for the regions affected by wars, expressing his support for immigrants who are fleeing to Europe.

In this regard, he urged European people to see immigration as an opportunity to strengthen humanity and achieve economic growth, calling on Europe to show solidarity and establish peace in the world as the "only" way to escape wars and conflicts.

Last Friday, in a speech delivered before Belgian government officials, the Pope called on world leaders to assume their responsibilities in establishing peace and avoid the shame and futility of war, stressing Europe's need for openness to move forward on the path of peace among nations.

During his three-day visit to Belgium, he met with King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, as well as representatives of the Catholic Church in Belgium. (end)

