Temperatures Drop Expected As Moderate Autumn Weather Prevails

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 29 (Petra) -- Jordan will experience typical autumn weather conditions on Sunday, particularly over the highlands, where temperatures will be moderate. Other regions will see relatively warmer conditions, with some cloud cover at low altitudes, according to the Meteorological Department. Winds are expected to be northwesterly and moderate, occasionally gaining strength.The department's report for Monday indicates that moderate autumn weather will continue over the highlands and plains, while other regions will remain relatively warm. Low-altitude clouds are forecasted to appear over the northern and central areas, with winds continuing to be northwesterly and occasionally active.By Tuesday, a humid and cooler air mass will affect the kingdom, leading to a 3-4 C drop in temperatures, making them lower than usual for this time of year. The weather will be mild across the highlands and plains, and moderate in other regions, with clouds at low altitudes. There is a slight chance of light, scattered rain in northern and central areas. Winds will strengthen, raising dust in desert areas.The weather is expected to remain mild over the highlands and plains on Wednesday, with moderate conditions in other regions. Low-altitude clouds will persist, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds, occasionally becoming active.Today's temperatures are expected to range as follows: 30 C to 17 C in East Amman, 28 C to 15 C in West Amman, 27 C to 14 C in the Northern Highlands, 26 C to 15 C in the Sharah Highlands, 35 C to 24 C at the Dead Sea, and 36 C to 24 C in Aqaba.