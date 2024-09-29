Zaporizhzhia Bombing Casualty Toll Up To 16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of civilians injured as a result of the Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 16.
That's according to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
"The number of those injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia has increased to 16," the report reads.
The Russian army once again massively attacked Zaporizhzhia / Photo: Dmytro Smolenko , Ukrinform
Nine women, five men, a 17-year-old teenager, and a girl, 8, were injured.
Two people remain in hospital, including a woman who was rescued from under the rubble. Medics assess her condition as grave, the administration added.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Sunday morning, Russia dropped 13 guided aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia, hitting residential buildings.
