Manchester City to sideline Rodri due to knee surgery

(MENAFN) Manchester City has confirmed that midfielder Rodri underwent knee surgery on Friday, which will unfortunately sideline him for the remainder of the season. The procedure involved repairing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and some meniscus damage. Manager Pep Guardiola addressed the media ahead of Saturday's fixture against Newcastle, stating, “He had surgery this morning—ACL and some meniscus, so next season he will be here. This season is over for Rodri.”



Guardiola acknowledged the significant impact Rodri has had on the team, highlighting the uniqueness of his skill set: “What he gives us, we don’t have a similar player. But the other players all together can replace what Rodri has given us since he arrived.” He emphasized that while Rodri will be out for an extended period, the club is equipped with talented players who can step up to fill the void, stating, “Rodri will be out for a period, not just eight or nine months. As a club, we have magnificent players; we will find a solution, and it is what it is.”



The 28-year-old Spanish midfielder sustained the injury during a Premier League match against Arsenal, which ended in a 2-2 draw on September 22 at Manchester's Etihad Stadium. Rodri joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2019 and has played a pivotal role in the club's success, helping them secure four consecutive Premier League titles from 2021 to 2024 and a UEFA Champions League trophy in 2023.



Throughout his time at Manchester City, Rodri has made 260 appearances, scoring 26 goals and providing 30 assists. His recent success also includes winning the EURO 2024 title with the Spanish national team in July, marking a significant highlight in his career. With Rodri's absence, Manchester City will need to rally together to maintain their competitive edge for the remainder of the season.

