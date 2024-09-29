Putin’s updates to Russia's nuclear doctrine get viewed as reaction to unfolding events, deliberate recalibration of strategy

(MENAFN) Vladimir Putin’s recent updates to Russia's nuclear doctrine are not merely a reaction to the unfolding events but rather a deliberate recalibration of strategy. This adjustment has been in the works for several months, indicating a thoughtful approach rather than a hasty response to immediate threats, such as the potential for long-range missile strikes deep into Russian territory.



In a recent address, revealed that the Strategic Deterrence Commission convenes twice a year, emphasizing the ongoing evaluation and refinement of Russia’s nuclear strategy. The rationale for reinforcing nuclear deterrence became increasingly evident over two years ago when the United States articulated its goal of achieving a strategic defeat of Russia in the Ukraine conflict. This marked the beginning of a game of escalation, which Moscow’s previous nuclear doctrine—designed for different contexts—failed to adequately address.



As the West processes this update, many within its leadership remain under the misapprehension that Putin is merely “bluffing” and that Russia is hesitant to respond to provocations. This underestimation could lead to significant miscalculations. The recent changes in doctrine serve as a crucial signal to rational actors in Washington: it is a final warning to acknowledge the serious implications of their actions and to reconsider their approach towards Russia.

