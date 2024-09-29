Norway announces limiting migration from Ukraine

(MENAFN) Norway has announced a significant change in its asylum policy regarding Ukrainian refugees, stating that individuals arriving from six regions deemed “safe” will no longer receive automatic asylum status. This decision comes as the member country has welcomed approximately 85,000 Ukrainians over the past two and a half years, reflecting its commitment to supporting those affected by the ongoing conflict.



According to the Norwegian government, the number of Ukrainian arrivals has decreased by 40% over the past year, a trend attributed to various cutbacks in benefits and accommodation options. However, recent weeks have seen an uptick in arrivals, prompting officials to reassess the situation.



Justice and Public Security Minister Emilie Mehl emphasized the need for Norway to maintain a controlled and sustainable immigration process, ensuring that it does not exceed levels seen in other comparable countries. She stated, “In the future, asylum seekers from Ukraine will therefore be treated on a more equal footing with other asylum seekers.”



Under the new policy, Ukrainians will no longer be automatically granted refugee status. Instead, they will undergo individual assessments to determine their eligibility for protection. Those coming from areas classified as safe by the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) will be denied asylum unless they can demonstrate a specific need for protection.



Mehl highlighted the varied impact of the conflict across Ukraine, noting that while some regions experience intense fighting, others are less affected. As such, individuals from UDI-designated safe areas will be subject to the same scrutiny as asylum seekers from other nations. This adjustment aims to create a more equitable and thorough evaluation process for all asylum claims, reflecting Norway's commitment to addressing the ongoing refugee crisis while maintaining control over its immigration system.

