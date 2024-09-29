Iran’s steel products export amounts to USD2.9B in first 6 months

(MENAFN) The amount of Iran’s steel products export amounted to USD2.9 billion in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-Septemebr 22), the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) stated.



According to IRICA’s report, the nation shipped 5.7 million tons of steel products during the first half of the year.



Steel products export in the first six months of this year reflects 14 percent decrease in value and 13 percent drop in weight, in comparison to the same period of the earlier year.



The World Steel Association (WSA) mentioned in its recent report that steel output in Iran throughout the first three months of 2024 recorded a 16.3 percent increase in comparison to the same period of time in 2023.



The report further mentioned that the volume of steel output internationally in the first quarter has surged by 0.5 percent.



At least 469 million tons of steel was produced globally between January-March 2024, with 161.2 million tons produced in March 2024.



Iran has manufactured 7.6 million tons of steel in January-March period this year, displaying a 16.3 percent expansion in comparison to the same time in the past year, as reported by an Iranian news agency.



In the first quarter of 2024, the top 10 steel producers in the world were China, India, Japan, the United States, Russia, South Korea, Germany, Turkey, Brazil, and Iran.



Output of steel in Iran hiked by 5.8 percent in the preceding Iranian calendar year 1402 (ended on March 19), in comparison to the previous year, based on reports from the ISPA.

