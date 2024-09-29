Media reports new Chinese nuclear submarine submerging

(MENAFN) Recent reports from U.S. outlets have revealed that China's latest nuclear submarine sank while docked several months ago, a situation that Beijing has purportedly kept under wraps amid its ongoing naval expansion efforts. The Wall Street Journal and CNN cited unnamed U.S. officials who stated that the incident occurred at a shipyard near Wuhan, likely in late May or early June.



According to satellite imagery from June, cranes were observed at the Wuchang district facility, suggesting the possibility of salvage operations being undertaken for the sunken submarine. CNN described the vessel as the first in the new Zhou class of attack submarines, noted for its unique X-shaped stern design that enhances maneuverability. The Wall Street Journal reported that the submarine was in the final stages of outfitting and preparing to leave port when it unexpectedly sank.



A senior defense official, speaking to CNN, indicated uncertainty about whether the submarine had nuclear fuel on board at the time of its sinking or if it had been emptied prior to the incident. There remains no clear information regarding the cause of the sinking or whether Chinese authorities have conducted tests to assess water contamination in the area.



U.S. officials, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, suggested that the Chinese government is attempting to obscure details surrounding the incident, as it has not been officially reported. A source stated, “It’s not surprising that the PLA Navy would try to conceal the fact that their new first-in-class nuclear-powered attack submarine sank pierside.” This raises significant concerns regarding the training standards, accountability, and oversight within China's defense industry.



When approached for comment, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in the U.S. neither confirmed nor denied the incident, stating, “We are not familiar with the situation you mentioned and currently have no information to provide.”



The reports about the sinking submarine highlight potential vulnerabilities in China’s naval capabilities and management practices, stirring questions about the broader implications for regional security and military transparency. As the situation unfolds, the focus will likely remain on how this incident affects China’s maritime ambitions and international relations.

