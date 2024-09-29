Value of non-oil exports in Iran increases over 6 percent in H1

(MENAFN) The chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) stated that the value of non-oil exports in Iran surged by 6.5 percent in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 20 to September 21, in comparison to the same period in 2023.



Mohammad Rezvanifar declared that the nation exported 70 million tons of non-oil goods worth USD25.8 billion throughout the first six months of this year, he referred to a 3.5 percent annual growth regarding weight as well.



As reported by the IRICA chief, Iran exported USD23.2 billion of oil and USD600 million of technical and engineering services during the aforementioned timeframe as well, raising the nation’s total exports to USD49.6 billion.



Throughout this period of time, the imports soared to USD32.6 billion, containing USD2.5 billion of gold bullion.



Noting that Iran’s overall trade exchange in the first six months of this year was USD82.2 billion, he further said: “During this period, the trade balance of the country without oil and technical and engineering services was 6.8 billion dollars negative, and taking into account oil and technical and engineering services, it was 17 billion dollars positive.”



“The average value per ton of export goods increased by three percent to USD366 in the first six months of this year,” he pointed out.

