US sees 3 percent growth in economy in second quarter

(MENAFN) According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis' third reading, the United States, which holds the title of the world’s largest economy, experienced a growth of 3 percent in the second quarter of 2024. This figure marks a notable increase, highlighting the economy's robust performance during this period. The growth reflects a dynamic economic environment as various sectors contributed to this positive change, illustrating resilience in the face of ongoing challenges.



In comparison to the first quarter, the acceleration in gross domestic product (GDP) observed in the second quarter was primarily driven by a rebound in private inventory investment. This uptick signifies that businesses are ramping up their stock levels in response to rising demand. Additionally, there was a marked increase in consumer spending, indicating that households are more willing to spend on goods and services, which further fueled the economic expansion during this quarter.



However, the Bureau of Economic Analysis noted that these positive movements were partially counterbalanced by a decline in residential fixed investment. This downturn suggests a decrease in spending on residential structures, which could indicate challenges in the housing market or a shift in consumer preferences. Despite this setback, the overall economic indicators present a generally favorable outlook for the nation's growth trajectory.



Furthermore, current-dollar personal income saw a significant rise, reaching USD315.7 billion in the second quarter, which is an upward revision of USD82.1 billion from earlier estimates. This increase in personal income primarily reflects enhancements in compensation for workers as well as growth in personal current transfer receipts, such as government benefits. Together, these factors contribute to the overall economic health, showcasing an environment conducive to increased financial stability for individuals.

