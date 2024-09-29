UNAMA's New Political Deputy Arrives In Kabul To Begin Duties

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations has announced that Georgette Gagnon, UNAMA's new deputy, has arrived in Kabul to begin her duties.

This Canadian lawyer was appointed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres earlier this month as the political deputy of the United Nations Mission in Afghanistan.

In a statement released on Sunday, the UN stated that Ms. Gagnon brings 28 years of experience in peace processes and leading strategic initiatives in human rights and development in post-conflict areas to Afghanistan.

From 2010 to 2015, she also served as the Director of Human Rights for UNAMA in Kabul.

Since 2021, Ms. Gagnon has served as the Secretary-General's Deputy Special Representative in Libya for the UN Support Mission and as the Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs.

She has also been a director and senior advisor on protecting civilians, human rights, and the rule of law, working with the UN, national governments, and NGOs in Africa, Syria, and the Balkans.

Ms. Gagnon holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from York University in Canada and a Master's degree in International Human Rights Law from the University of Essex in the UK.

This Canadian lawyer assumes her role as the political deputy of UNAMA in Kabul at a time when the Taliban introduced new laws enforcing stricter limitations on women under the so-called 'Promotion of Virtue' regulations.

In response to the Taliban's restrictions and widespread human rights violations, especially against women, Germany, Canada, Australia, and the Netherlands have spearheaded efforts to bring the Taliban to the International Court of Justice. Dozens of countries, including the UN Secretary-General, have supported this initiative.

Ms. Gagnon's arrival in Kabul signifies a critical moment for international efforts to address human rights violations in Afghanistan.

