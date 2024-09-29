Qatar Introduces National Patient Safety Reporting System

(MENAFN) The Ministry of Public is set to launch a national reporting system for patient safety events to capture, analyze, and learn from incidents that could potentially endanger patients.



Dr. Shimous Mohammad, head of the National Patient Safety Programme at MoPH, informed The Peninsula that this initiative aims to enhance safety and care quality by identifying patterns, underlying causes, and areas needing improvement. The national incident and learning reporting system will document patient safety concerns, hazards, and incidents, facilitating timely action and communication.



“At the Ministry of Public Health, we are developing this system to enable all healthcare organizations to report incidents affecting patient safety, allowing for consistent national-level reporting,” said Dr. Mohammad.



She emphasized that the system will help prioritize improvement initiatives to ensure safety and quality, highlighting its importance during the recent World Patient Safety Day activities.



