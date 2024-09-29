عربي


Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


9/29/2024 5:03:00 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The LaLiga classics and the match between São Paulo and Corinthians in the Brasileirão are the highlights of this Sunday's football, September 29.

Additionally, the Italian Championship and Premier League games promise to liven up the day.

The day's schedule also includes matches from the São Paulo Women's Championship, Brasileirão Serie C, Brasileirão Serie B, and Brasileirão Serie A.
Brasileirão Serie A


  • 11:00 AM - Juventude vs RB Bragantino - Premiere
  • 4:00 PM - São Paulo vs Corinthians - Globo and Premiere
  • 4:00 PM - Atlético-GO vs Fluminense - Globo and Premiere
  • 4:00 PM - Fortaleza vs Cuiabá - Globo and Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - Internacional vs Vitória - Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - Cruzeiro vs Vasco - Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - Bahia vs Criciúma - Premiere
  • 8:00 PM - Flamengo vs Athletico-PR - Sportv and Premiere

LaLiga

  • 9:00 AM - Celta de Vigo vs Girona - Disney+
  • 11:15 AM - Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla - ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 1:30 PM - Betis vs Espanyol - Disney+
  • 4:00 PM - Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid - Disney+


Brasileirão Serie B

  • 4:00 PM - CRB vs América-MG - Band, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - Mirassol vs Sport - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere

Premier League

  • 10:00 AM - Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa - ESPN and Disney+
  • 12:30 PM - Manchester United vs Tottenham - ESPN and Disney+

Italian Championship

  • 7:30 AM - Torino vs Lazio - Disney+
  • 10:00 AM - Roma vs Venezia - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 10:00 AM - Como vs Hellas Verona - Disney+
  • 1:00 PM - Empoli vs Fiorentina - Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Napoli vs Monza - ESPN and Disney+

Brasileirão Serie C

  • 4:30 PM - Remo vs São Bernardo - DAZN
  • 6:30 PM - Londrina vs Ferroviária - DAZN

Where can I watch São Paulo vs Corinthians live for Brasileirão?

  • The São Paulo vs Corinthians game will be broadcast live on Globo and Premiere at 4:00 PM.

What time is the Atlético de Madrid game?

  • The Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid game will be broadcast live on Disney+ at 4:00 PM.

Which channel will show the Flamengo game today?

  • The Flamengo vs Athletico-PR game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 8:00 PM.

Games by Channel
Globo

  • 4:00 PM - São Paulo vs Corinthians - Brasileirão Serie A
  • 4:00 PM - Atlético-GO vs Fluminense - Brasileirão Serie A
  • 4:00 PM - Fortaleza vs Cuiabá - Brasileirão Serie A

Sportv

  • 8:00 PM - Flamengo vs Athletico-PR - Brasileirão Serie A

Premiere

  • 11:00 AM - Juventude vs RB Bragantino - Brasileirão Serie A
  • 4:00 PM - São Paulo vs Corinthians - Brasileirão Serie A
  • 4:00 PM - Atlético-GO vs Fluminense - Brasileirão Serie A
  • 4:00 PM - Fortaleza vs Cuiabá - Brasileirão Serie A
  • 6:30 PM - Internacional vs Vitória - Brasileirão Serie A
  • 6:30 PM - Cruzeiro vs Vasco - Brasileirão Serie A
  • 6:30 PM - Bahia vs Criciúma - Brasileirão Serie A
  • 8:00 PM - Flamengo vs Athletico-PR - Brasileirão Serie A

Globoplay

  • 4:00 PM - São Paulo vs Corinthians - Brasileirão Serie A
  • 4:00 PM - Atlético-GO vs Fluminense - Brasileirão Serie A
  • 4:00 PM - Fortaleza vs Cuiabá - Brasileirão Serie A

Disney+

  • 7:30 AM - Torino vs Lazio - Italian Championship
  • 9:00 AM - Celta de Vigo vs Girona - LaLiga
  • 11:15 AM - Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla - LaLiga
  • 1:30 PM - Betis vs Espanyol - LaLiga
  • 4:00 PM - Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid - LaLiga

The Rio Times

