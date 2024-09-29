Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The LaLiga classics and the match between São Paulo and Corinthians in the Brasileirão are the highlights of this Sunday's football, September 29.



Additionally, the Italian Championship and games promise to liven up the day.



The day's schedule also includes matches from the São Paulo Women's Championship, Brasileirão Serie C, Brasileirão Serie B, and Brasileirão Serie A.

Brasileirão Serie A







11:00 AM - Juventude vs RB Bragantino - Premiere



4:00 PM - São Paulo vs Corinthians - Globo and Premiere



4:00 PM - Atlético-GO vs Fluminense - Globo and Premiere



4:00 PM - Fortaleza vs Cuiabá - Globo and Premiere



6:30 PM - Internacional vs Vitória - Premiere



6:30 PM - Cruzeiro vs Vasco - Premiere



6:30 PM - Bahia vs Criciúma - Premiere

8:00 PM - Flamengo vs Athletico-PR - Sportv and Premiere







9:00 AM - Celta de Vigo vs Girona - Disney+



11:15 AM - Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla - ESPN 3 and Disney+



1:30 PM - Betis vs Espanyol - Disney+

4:00 PM - Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid - Disney+







4:00 PM - CRB vs América-MG - Band, Canal GOAT, and Premiere

6:30 PM - Mirassol vs Sport - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere







10:00 AM - Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa - ESPN and Disney+

12:30 PM - Manchester United vs Tottenham - ESPN and Disney+







7:30 AM - Torino vs Lazio - Disney+



10:00 AM - Roma vs Venezia - ESPN 4 and Disney+



10:00 AM - Como vs Hellas Verona - Disney+



1:00 PM - Empoli vs Fiorentina - Disney+

3:45 PM - Napoli vs Monza - ESPN and Disney+







4:30 PM - Remo vs São Bernardo - DAZN

6:30 PM - Londrina vs Ferroviária - DAZN





The São Paulo vs Corinthians game will be broadcast live on Globo and Premiere at 4:00 PM.





The Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid game will be broadcast live on Disney+ at 4:00 PM.





The Flamengo vs Athletico-PR game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 8:00 PM.







4:00 PM - São Paulo vs Corinthians - Brasileirão Serie A



4:00 PM - Atlético-GO vs Fluminense - Brasileirão Serie A

4:00 PM - Fortaleza vs Cuiabá - Brasileirão Serie A





8:00 PM - Flamengo vs Athletico-PR - Brasileirão Serie A







11:00 AM - Juventude vs RB Bragantino - Brasileirão Serie A



4:00 PM - São Paulo vs Corinthians - Brasileirão Serie A



4:00 PM - Atlético-GO vs Fluminense - Brasileirão Serie A



4:00 PM - Fortaleza vs Cuiabá - Brasileirão Serie A



6:30 PM - Internacional vs Vitória - Brasileirão Serie A



6:30 PM - Cruzeiro vs Vasco - Brasileirão Serie A



6:30 PM - Bahia vs Criciúma - Brasileirão Serie A

8:00 PM - Flamengo vs Athletico-PR - Brasileirão Serie A







4:00 PM - São Paulo vs Corinthians - Brasileirão Serie A



4:00 PM - Atlético-GO vs Fluminense - Brasileirão Serie A

4:00 PM - Fortaleza vs Cuiabá - Brasileirão Serie A







7:30 AM - Torino vs Lazio - Italian Championship



9:00 AM - Celta de Vigo vs Girona - LaLiga



11:15 AM - Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla - LaLiga



1:30 PM - Betis vs Espanyol - LaLiga

4:00 PM - Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid - LaLiga



LaLigaBrasileirão Serie BPremier LeagueItalian ChampionshipBrasileirão Serie CWhere can I watch São Paulo vs Corinthians live for Brasileirão?What time is the Atlético de Madrid game?Which channel will show the Flamengo game today?Games by ChannelGloboSportvPremiereGloboplayDisney+Sunday's Soccer Games: Where to Watch Live and Schedules