Air Defense Destroyed 15 Out Of 22“Shahed” At Night
Date
9/29/2024 3:09:27 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 29, Ukraine's air defense shot down 15 enemy Shahed kamikaze drones.
This was reported by the Air Force of the armed forces of Ukraine in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
It has been established that at night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with a total of 22 Shahed-type drones, launching them from the areas of Yeysk, Kursk (Russia) and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).
As a result of the air battle, Ukrainian aviation, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 15 attack UAVs in Sumy, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.
Read also:
Enemy launched over ten strikes on Zaporizhzhia
– regional military administration
Due to electronic warfare countermeasures, five more enemy drones were lost locally, without any consequences.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, six Shahed drones were shot down by air defense forces in the sky over Sumy region at night.
MENAFN29092024000193011044ID1108726377
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.