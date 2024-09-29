(MENAFN) criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for his refusal to engage in negotiations with Russia, claiming that Ukraine is now "obliterated." During a rally in North Carolina, described the current state of the country, stating that it has been reduced to sending “young children and old men” to the front lines as it grapples with the ongoing conflict with Moscow.



Zelensky is currently in the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York and to advocate for his “victory plan” to key members of President Joe Biden's administration. However, his recent criticisms of Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance, have drawn ire from Republican lawmakers, who have condemned his remarks. Tensions escalated further when Zelensky attended an event at a munitions plant hosted by Pennsylvania Governor Joshua Shapiro, a significant ally of Vice President Kamala Harris.



During his rally, Trump accused Zelensky of making disparaging comments about him, and he elaborated on the impact of the conflict on Ukraine. “The country is absolutely obliterated,” Trump stated emphatically, noting the loss of millions, including many soldiers, and the destruction of the nation's iconic buildings and infrastructure. “Ukraine is gone. It’s not Ukraine anymore. You can never replace those cities and towns,” he asserted.



Trump continued to blame the Biden administration for the situation, claiming that by providing Zelensky with unprecedented financial and military support, they have contributed to Ukraine's current dire circumstances. He emphasized that Ukraine is now facing a critical shortage of soldiers, leading to the conscription of young children and elderly men as the conflict takes its toll. This rhetoric reflects Trump’s ongoing critique of U.S. involvement in the war and the handling of international relations under the current administration.

