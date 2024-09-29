Glide explosives erase Ukrainian drone workshops

(MENAFN) The Russian Defense has reported the destruction of approximately 250 Ukrainian military drones in a series of conducted in the Zaporozhye Region. These attacks, which employed glide bombs, were aimed at "workshops and storehouses" linked to Motor Sich, a state-owned company that originated as a major Soviet aircraft engine manufacturer.



On Thursday, the ministry released a that allegedly depicts the strikes, featuring drone footage of an industrial area filmed at night with multiple explosions occurring. The strikes are part of ongoing military operations in a region that is claimed by Ukraine but partially controlled by Russian forces.



Ivan Fyodorov, the head of the Ukrainian administration in Zaporozhye, confirmed that a Russian attack targeted an industrial facility in the city of Zaporozhye on Wednesday evening. He added that the strikes also impacted a nearby residential area, resulting in several injuries among civilians.



In response to the escalating conflict, Ukraine has significantly enhanced its domestic production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), positioning itself as a burgeoning drone power amid the ongoing war with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed concerns last week about export restrictions imposed by some of the world's largest drone component suppliers, specifically alluding to recent measures by China aimed at preventing the military use of civilian drones produced there.



Meanwhile, Russia has also intensified its drone production efforts. President Vladimir Putin announced that nearly 140,000 unmanned aircraft of various types have been delivered to the Russian armed forces in 2023, with plans for production to increase nearly tenfold this year.



As both nations ramp up their drone capabilities, the conflict continues to evolve, with airstrikes and industrial targets at the forefront of military strategy. The ongoing tensions in the Zaporozhye Region illustrate the complexities of the war, where industrial facilities, civilian areas, and drone technology intersect.

