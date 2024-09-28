Samaritan's Purse Responding To Widespread Devastation From Hurricane Helene's Deadly Landfall

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The international Christian relief organization is helping families in need in Western North Carolina, Eastern Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida.

BOONE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan's Purse is responding to overwhelming needs in Western North Carolina, Eastern Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida following the catastrophic damage from Hurricane Helene. The Category 4 storm made its historic landfall with 140mph winds along Florida's Big Bend region on Thursday night leaving an enormous path of destruction that flattened homes and inundated communities. More than 50 lives were lost across multiple states, and search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Continue Reading

Samaritan's Purse Responds to Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina, Eastern Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.

Samaritan's Purse is responding in Western North Carolina, Eastern Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida. Here, a Disaster Relief Unit arrives at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone, North Carolina.

Post this





Samaritan's Purse disaster relief specialists arrived in Georgia and Florida on Friday afternoon to begin assessments. Two Disaster Relief Units-tractor-trailers stocked with tools and equipment- also departed North Carolina on Friday to serve as a base of operations for volunteer teams. Additionally, the N.C.-based organization is responding in Western North Carolina through disaster relief as well as setting up

a field hospital unit in the parking lot of the Watauga Medical Center to provide oxygen for patients who have no power at home.

"Samaritan's Purse responds to help with storms and crises around the world every day, but now the storm has hit in our own backyard. Hurricane Helene slammed western North Carolina and the surrounding area, as well as Georgia and Florida. Homes have been flooded and some even washed away, trees are down, and tens of thousands are still without power," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "Our hearts go out to all those who have lost so much and we want to help as many as we can in Jesus' Name."

In the coming days, volunteers from across the country will assist families in Western North Carolina; Eastern Tennessee; Perry, Florida; the greater Tampa area; and Valdosta, Georgia. By securing tarps on damaged roofs, removing downed trees, and cleaning out waterlogged homes, volunteers will remind families that even in the midst of tragedy, God has not forgotten them.



As news of the devastation continues, Samaritan's Purse will continue monitoring other hard-hit areas in the U.S. and assess communities where the needs are overwhelming. Chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response team are also deploying alongside Samaritan's Purse to provide spiritual relief and comfort to people who are hurting.

MEDIA REQUEST FORM

Media Opportunities



Interview Edward Graham, chief operating officer of Samaritan's Purse

Interview Todd Taylor, manager of U.S. Disaster Relief for Samaritan's Purse, on the ground in Florida

Download high-res photos of Samaritan's Purse U.S. Disaster Relief Download broadcast-quality b-roll of Samaritan's Purse U.S. Disaster Relief

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations-especially in locations where few others are working. Led by Present and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, poverty, famine, and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse .

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED