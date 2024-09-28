Beryslav Man Injured In Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 49-year-old resident of Beryslav, Kherson region, suffered injuries in a Russian drone strike.

That's according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"In Beryslav, a local resident was in a Russian UAV attack. At the time of the impact, he was outside a shop," the report reads.

It is noted that the victim was diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury, a contusion, and a shrapnel wound to the forearm.

Currently, the affected man is currently receiving medical assistance.

As reported earlier, six people were injured in the suburbs of Kherson on September 28 as a result of Russian drone attacks.