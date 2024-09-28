Six Killed As Russian Pilots Crash Helicopter In Pakistan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least seven people died on board of a chartered Mi-8 helicopter that crashed during an emergency landing in the northern part of Pakistan.

That's according to Times of India, Ukrinform reports.

The helicopter crashed in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, leading to six fatalities and eight injuries, the report reads.

The chartered flight, carrying employees of an oil company, experienced engine failure shortly after takeoff, reported AP.

Three Russian nationals-two pilots and a crew member-are believed to have been on board. However, it is unclear whether they were among the deceased.

The crash occurred during an emergency landing attempt, during which the tail rotor struck the ground. Preliminary assessments indicate no signs of sabotage involving the Mi-8 helicopter.

“A technical fault occurred in the helicopter while taking off,” the unnamed official stated. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is currently underway.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Russia's Omsk, two 16-year-olds sneaked into an airbase, setting on fire an Mi-8 helicopter based at the site.