Two People Died In Kherson Region During Day As Result Of Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, 9 civilians were wounded during the day as a result of Russian shelling, and two people were killed.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office .

“Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson regional prosecutor's office, pre-trial investigations have been launched into violations of the laws and of war,” the statement said.

According to the investigation, as of 19:00 on September 28, 2024, the occupiers continue to shell settlements on the right of the river using aircraft, various types of artillery and UAVs .

It is noted that during the day, 11 civilians in the region suffered from the consequences of shell explosions. Two of them died, and seven of the rest needed hospitalization.

Russia launches over 100 glide bombs atregion in September - administration

Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged in the attacked settlements.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 48-year-old man was wounded in the village of Stanislav in Kherson region as a result of shelling.