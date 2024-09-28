Gujarat Receives Heavy Rainfall In Last 24 Hours

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 28 (IANS) Gujarat continues to receive heavy monsoon rains with 233 talukas across the state recording significant rainfall over the last 24 hours, an official said.

He said that the rains continue in Narmada, Surendranagar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Panchmahal, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Aravalli, and Dahod.

“The highest rainfall was recorded in Narmada's Sagbara, which received 7 inches of rain, while the rainy conditions persist in Surat and other parts of South Gujarat,' he said.

He added that as the monsoon reaches its final stage in Gujarat, heavy showers have hit many districts.

“On September 28, intense rainfall was seen in Junagadh and Surat and on Saturday Sagbara in Narmada witnessed 7 inches of rain,” he said

He added that Surendranagar's Lakhtar received 5.25 inches, Junagadh's Umarpada and Dhoraji recorded 4 inches each, and Manavadar, Upleta, and Bhanvad saw the same. Gir Somnath's Talala and Ranavav also reported 4 inches of rain.

In South Gujarat, including Surat, the rainy weather has continued unabated. Seven roads had to be closed due to overflowing causeways - six in Mandvi and one in Mangrol. Olpad saw 2 inches of rain, and Kamrej recorded 1 inch, he added.

“With the ongoing rain, the Ukai Dam's water level has risen to 344.13 feet, with 79,000 cusecs of water entering the dam and 15,000 cusecs released into the Tapi River. The causeway's water level reached 8.29 meters,” he said.

The official said that heavy rain has also affected Panchmahal's Godhra and Bhavnagar, where Mahuva city and its rural surroundings saw continuous downpours.

“Rajkot's Gondal region has been experiencing rain for the third consecutive day, leading to waterlogged roads and flooded areas. In Aravalli, Modasa, Meghraj, Malpur, Sajjanpurakampa, Vanjari, and Govindpura, significant rainfall was experienced. Similarly, in Dahod district, rural areas like Limdi, Zalod, Fatepura, and several others were hit by rain, causing disruptions in daily life,” he added.

The official said that the farmers in Saurashtra had been awaiting another spell of rain to save their standing crops, particularly groundnut, the region's primary crop.

“Government recently extended agricultural power supply to 10 hours a day to help safeguard these crops. Over the past month, the state's power demand has doubled as farmers prepared for what is likely the last rainfall of the 2024 monsoon season,” he said.

He said that the recent showers have provided relief, helping fill dams that had yet to reach total capacity. However, concerns remain about whether the rains will cease in time for the Navratri festival, set to begin on October 3rd.