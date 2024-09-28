Gurbaz Students Lack Access To Secondary Education

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Some residents of remote areas in Gurbaz district in southern Khost province say education beyond class 6th is not available to their children.

They claim their children only have access to primary education and there are no intermediate or high in their areas.

Maidan area is one of remote areas of Gurbaz district which has only one primary school.

Students of this school, which is functioning in tents, say they have no future plan after graduating from class 6th.

Ibrahim, a student of this school, told Pajhwok Afghan News intermediate or high schools were far away from their area and they could not easily go there.

He said:“Our economic situation is not so good to go to the faraway school every day in cars. After class 6th, we will either work in the mountains or in shops.”

Rahman Sediq, another student, told Pajhwok if he wants to study above sixth grade, he must walk for hours every day.

He asked the concerned officials to set up intermediate or high schools in their area.

He added:“We lack intermediate and high schools here. Those who want to follow their studies above the sixth grade must go to a district center, or the provincial capital.”

At the same time, tribal elders of the area also say the lack of secondary schools and the long distance have limited the access of students and youth to education.

Sekhi Khan, a tribal elder, said their children lacked access to secondary education.

He said:“We want the government to pay attention to our area and convert primary schools into intermediate and high schools.”

Meanwhile, local officials say the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has taken measures to strengthen the education sector in remote areas of the country in addition to resolving other problems of people.

Information and Culture Director Shabir Ahmad Usmani told Pajhwok efforts were underway to set up primary local classes in remote areas.

He assured students in remote areas of Gurbaz district would be provided with secondary education.

Most villages of Gurbaz district are situated near the Durand Line and are dozens of kilometres away from Khost city, the provincial capital.

