UK Premier mixes up hostages with sausages

(MENAFN) During a speech at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, British Prime Keir Starmer made an unexpected verbal slip, referring to “sausages” instead of “hostages” while discussing the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This blunder occurred as he called for the immediate release of individuals held by the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.



Starmer was urging an immediate ceasefire and advocating for the return of those captured during recent hostilities when he mistakenly used the word "sausages," prompting applause from the audience. Realizing the error, he quickly corrected himself, clarifying that he meant to say "hostages."



Social media users quickly reacted to the incident, with some suggesting that Starmer’s mix-up could be attributed to hunger or thoughts about his breakfast. One commentator humorously noted that Hamas would likely have no issues returning "sausages" due to dietary restrictions, as many Muslims do not consume pork.



In the context of the ongoing conflict, Starmer reiterated the British government's support for a two-state solution, which envisions a recognized Palestinian state coexisting alongside a secure Israel. The situation remains dire, with reports indicating that over 1,200 people were killed and around 250 taken hostage during Hamas's incursion into Israel on October 7. Currently, at least 97 hostages are believed to still be held in Gaza.



Furthermore, the latest updates from Gaza’s Health Ministry reveal that nearly 41,500 individuals have lost their lives, with over 96,000 injured due to Israeli airstrikes and ground operations launched in response to the initial attack by Hamas. Starmer’s comments come amid a highly charged atmosphere surrounding the conflict, highlighting the gravity of the situation while also reminding the public of the complexities and sensitivities involved in discussions about the region.

