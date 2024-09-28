Kuwait FM Attends GCC, Latin America And Caribbean Group Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya partook in the joint ministerial meeting of the GCC countries and Group of Latin America and Caribbean Countries (GRULAC), held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

The meeting focused on friendship, cooperation and coordination between both sides and ways of promoting and bolstering them in political, economic and domains.

Both sides underlined all shared commitments, principles and goals of cooperation and strategic partnership, along with the latest regional and international developments. (end)

tma









MENAFN28092024000071011013ID1108725003