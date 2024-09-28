Israel Crossing Tehran's Red Lines, Warns Advisor To Iran's Supreme Leader

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Israel is crossing Tehran's red lines, and the situation is becoming serious, a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader stated on Friday after Israel attacked Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs.

A senior Israeli official confirmed that Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the airstrike, according to Reuters.

“The assassinations won't solve Israel's problem. ... When resistance leaders are killed, others will take their place,” Ali Larijani told Iran's state television.

Earlier, a senior Iranian security official told Reuters that Tehran was checking Nasrallah's status. A source close to Hezbollah also confirmed that Nasrallah was alive.

Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, condemned the attack as a“clear and undeniable war crime,” accusing Israel of state terrorism, according to Iranian state media.

The escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, with Iran's strong condemnation, points to rising tensions in the region, further complicating efforts for peace.

As violence intensifies, international intervention may be necessary to prevent further destabilization, with both sides showing no signs of de-escalation.

