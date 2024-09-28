عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


9/28/2024 5:00:06 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Premier League matches and Brasileirão Série A are among the main football highlights this Saturday, September 28.

The classic between Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen in the German Championship is also a key fixture on the day's schedule.

The day's schedule also includes matches from La Liga, Serie A, French Championship, as well as decisive matches in the Copa Paulista and Brasileirão Série C.

Game Times and Where to Watch Live Football Games Today
German Women's Championship


  • 7:00 AM - Cologne Women vs Freiburg Women - DAZN

German Championship (2nd division)

  • 8:00 AM - Hamburg vs Paderborn - OneFootball
  • 8:00 AM - Jahn Regensburg vs Kaiserslautern - OneFootball
  • 8:00 AM - Darmstadt vs Magdeburg - OneFootball
  • 3:30 PM - Preussen Münster vs Schalke 04 - OneFootball


Premier League

  • 8:30 AM - Newcastle vs Manchester City - ESPN and Disney+
  • 11:00 AM - Arsenal vs Leicester - ESPN and Disney+
  • 11:00 AM - Brentford vs West Ham - Disney+
  • 11:00 AM - Everton vs Crystal Palace - Disney+
  • 11:00 AM - Chelsea vs Brighton - Disney+
  • 11:00 AM - Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - Disney+
  • 1:30 PM - Wolverhampton vs Liverpool - Disney+

La Liga

  • 9:00 AM - Getafe vs Alavés - Disney+
  • 1:30 PM - Real Sociedad vs Valencia - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 4:00 PM - Osasuna vs Barcelona - ESPN and Disney+

Italian Championship

  • 10:00 AM - Udinese vs Internazionale - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 1:00 PM - Genoa vs Juventus - ESPN and Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Bologna vs Atalanta - ESPN 2 and Disney+

German Championship

  • 10:30 AM - RB Leipzig vs Augsburg - Canal GOAT and OneFootball
  • 10:30 AM - Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart - Sportv, Canal GOAT and OneFootball
  • 10:30 AM - Freiburg vs St. Pauli - OneFootball
  • 10:30 AM - Mainz vs Heidenheim - OneFootball
  • 10:30 AM - Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Union Berlin - OneFootball
  • 1:30 PM - Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen - RedeTV!, Sportv, CazéTV and OneFootball

Spanish Women's Championship

  • 1:30 PM - Barcelona Women vs Granada Women - DAZN

Saudi Championship

  • 3:00 PM - Al Kholood vs Al Hilal - Band, BandSports and Canal GOAT

Copa Paulista (semifinal)

  • 3:00 PM - Monte Azul vs União São João - TV Cultura, Futebol Paulista (YouTube), Record, R7 and PlayPlus
  • 6:00 PM - Votuporanguense vs Portuguesa - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

French Championship

  • 4:00 PM - Monaco vs Montpellier - CazéTV

Portuguese Championship

  • 4:30 PM - Benfica vs Gil Vicente - ESPN 4 and Disney+

Brasileirão Série B

  • 5:00 PM - Vila Nova vs Botafogo-SP - Canal GOAT and Premiere
  • 6:00 PM - Santos vs Operário-PR - Sportv and Premiere

Brasileirão Série C

  • 5:30 PM - Volta Redonda vs Botafogo-PB - DAZN
  • 8:00 PM - Ypiranga vs Athletic - DAZN

Brasileirão Série A

  • 6:30 PM - Palmeiras vs Atlético-M - Premiere
  • 9:00 PM - Botafogo vs Grêmio - Sportv and Premiere

Argentine Championship

  • 8:00 PM - Belgrano vs Boca Juniors - ESPN 4 and Disney+

NWSL

  • 8:30 PM - Orlando Pride vs Houston Dash - Canal GOAT

MLS

  • 8:30 PM - Cincinnati vs Los Angeles FC - Apple TV
  • 8:30 PM - DC United vs Columbus Crew - Apple TV
  • 8:30 PM - Inter Miami vs Charlotte - Apple TV
  • 8:30 PM - Montréal vs San Jose Earthquakes - Apple TV
  • 8:30 PM - New England Revolution vs Nashville - Apple TV
  • 8:30 PM - New York Red Bulls vs New York City - Apple TV
  • 8:30 PM - Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United - Apple TV
  • 9:30 PM - Austin vs Real Salt Lake - Apple TV
  • 9:30 PM - Chicago Fire vs Toronto - Apple TV
  • 9:30 PM - Dallas vs Orlando City - Apple TV
  • 9:30 PM - Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids - Apple TV
  • 9:30 PM - St. Louis vs Sporting Kansas City - Apple TV
  • 11:30 PM - Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo - Apple TV
  • 11:30 PM - Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers - Apple TV

Where to Watch Live Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen for the German Championship?

  • The Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen game will be broadcast live on RedeTV!, Sportv, CazéTV and OneFootball, at 1:30 PM.

What Time is the Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG Game for Brasileirão?

  • The Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG game will be broadcast live on Premiere, at 6:30 PM.

Which Channel Will Show the Udinese vs Internazionale Game for Serie A?

  • The Udinese vs Internazionale game will be broadcast live on ESPN 4 and Disney+, at 10:00 AM.

Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live on Pay TV?
Sportv

  • 10:30 AM - Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart - German Championship
  • 1:30 PM - Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen - German Championship
  • 6:00 PM - Santos vs Operário-PR - Brasileirão Série B
  • 9:00 PM - Botafogo vs Grêmio - Brasileirão Série A

Where to Watch and Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live and Online Today?
CazéTV

  • 1:30 PM - Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen - German Championship
  • 4:00 PM - Monaco vs Montpellier - French Championship

Saturday's Soccer Games: Where to Watch Live and Schedules

MENAFN28092024007421016031ID1108724969


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search