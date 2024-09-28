Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The matches and Brasileirão Série A are among the main highlights this Saturday, September 28.



The classic between Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen in the German Championship is also a key fixture on the day's schedule.



The day's schedule also includes matches from La Liga, Serie A, French Championship, as well as decisive matches in the Copa Paulista and Brasileirão Série C.



Game Times and Where to Watch Live Football Games Today

German Women's Championship





7:00 AM - Cologne Women vs Freiburg Women - DAZN







8:00 AM - Hamburg vs Paderborn - OneFootball



8:00 AM - Jahn Regensburg vs Kaiserslautern - OneFootball



8:00 AM - Darmstadt vs Magdeburg - OneFootball

3:30 PM - Preussen Münster vs Schalke 04 - OneFootball







8:30 AM - Newcastle vs Manchester City - ESPN and Disney+



11:00 AM - Arsenal vs Leicester - ESPN and Disney+



11:00 AM - Brentford vs West Ham - Disney+



11:00 AM - Everton vs Crystal Palace - Disney+



11:00 AM - Chelsea vs Brighton - Disney+



11:00 AM - Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - Disney+

1:30 PM - Wolverhampton vs Liverpool - Disney+







9:00 AM - Getafe vs Alavés - Disney+



1:30 PM - Real Sociedad vs Valencia - ESPN 4 and Disney+

4:00 PM - Osasuna vs Barcelona - ESPN and Disney+







10:00 AM - Udinese vs Internazionale - ESPN 4 and Disney+



1:00 PM - Genoa vs Juventus - ESPN and Disney+

3:45 PM - Bologna vs Atalanta - ESPN 2 and Disney+







10:30 AM - RB Leipzig vs Augsburg - Canal GOAT and OneFootball



10:30 AM - Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart - Sportv, Canal GOAT and OneFootball



10:30 AM - Freiburg vs St. Pauli - OneFootball



10:30 AM - Mainz vs Heidenheim - OneFootball



10:30 AM - Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Union Berlin - OneFootball

1:30 PM - Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen - RedeTV!, Sportv, CazéTV and OneFootball





1:30 PM - Barcelona Women vs Granada Women - DAZN





3:00 PM - Al Kholood vs Al Hilal - Band, BandSports and Canal GOAT







3:00 PM - Monte Azul vs União São João - TV Cultura, Futebol Paulista (YouTube), Record, R7 and PlayPlus

6:00 PM - Votuporanguense vs Portuguesa - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)





4:00 PM - Monaco vs Montpellier - CazéTV





4:30 PM - Benfica vs Gil Vicente - ESPN 4 and Disney+







5:00 PM - Vila Nova vs Botafogo-SP - Canal GOAT and Premiere

6:00 PM - Santos vs Operário-PR - Sportv and Premiere







5:30 PM - Volta Redonda vs Botafogo-PB - DAZN

8:00 PM - Ypiranga vs Athletic - DAZN







6:30 PM - Palmeiras vs Atlético-M - Premiere

9:00 PM - Botafogo vs Grêmio - Sportv and Premiere





8:00 PM - Belgrano vs Boca Juniors - ESPN 4 and Disney+





8:30 PM - Orlando Pride vs Houston Dash - Canal GOAT







8:30 PM - Cincinnati vs Los Angeles FC - Apple TV



8:30 PM - DC United vs Columbus Crew - Apple TV



8:30 PM - Inter Miami vs Charlotte - Apple TV



8:30 PM - Montréal vs San Jose Earthquakes - Apple TV



8:30 PM - New England Revolution vs Nashville - Apple TV



8:30 PM - New York Red Bulls vs New York City - Apple TV



8:30 PM - Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United - Apple TV



9:30 PM - Austin vs Real Salt Lake - Apple TV



9:30 PM - Chicago Fire vs Toronto - Apple TV



9:30 PM - Dallas vs Orlando City - Apple TV



9:30 PM - Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids - Apple TV



9:30 PM - St. Louis vs Sporting Kansas City - Apple TV



11:30 PM - Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo - Apple TV

11:30 PM - Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers - Apple TV





