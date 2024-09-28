Kuwait FM Meets U.S. Assistant State Sec. In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met late Friday with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, they discussed close relations and existing strategic cooperation between Kuwait and the U.S., the serious Gaza developments and Israeli forces' crimes against Palestinians as well as humanitarian repercussions. (end)

