Kuwait FM Meets U.S. Assistant State Sec. In New York
Date
9/28/2024 3:05:03 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
NEW YORK, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met late Friday with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.
During the meeting, they discussed close relations and existing strategic cooperation between Kuwait and the U.S., the serious Gaza developments and Israeli Occupation forces' crimes against Palestinians as well as humanitarian repercussions. (end)
tab
MENAFN28092024000071011013ID1108724797
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.