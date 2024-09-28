Black Sea Update: Two Russian Missile Carriers On Combat Duty

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Navy has deployed three warships in the Black Sea, of which two are Kalibr missile carriers.

That's according to a morning update by the Ukrainian Naval Forces Command , Ukrinform reports.

"There are three enemy ships in the Black Sea, two of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to eight missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of ​​Azov," reads the report, citing data as of 6:00 Kyiv time.

Another Russian Kalibr carrier with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles was spotted in the Mediterranean Sea,

As part of the Kerch Strait navigation monitoring, the Navy reports that during the past day, seven ships crossed from the Sea of Azov into the Black Sea in Russia's interests, of which six moved on toward the Bosphorus Strait; while seven crossed into the Sea of ​​Azov, of which 2 were moving from the Bosphorus Strait.

The photo is illustrative