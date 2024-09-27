How Dubai Schools Help Students Build University-Ready Cvs

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Some in Dubai are training their senior year students to document their experiences, in what is often known as 'brag sheets,' to craft impressive résumés by the time they finish school.

This is done to eliminate the guesswork involved in reflecting on past internships when applying for university in Grade 12. As they approach high school or apply for internships, scholarships, or college, having a well-organised summary of their activities, achievements, and skills can be advantageous.

Matthew James, vice principal and head of Post-16, GEMS Wellington Academy -- Silicon Oasis (WSO) told Khaleej Times:“Through individual and class workshops, all students are provided guidance on CV writing, careers, and university applications. While careers education is available in various forms throughout the school, it definitely becomes a key part when accessing our Post-16 offering. We have two guidance counsellors on site who work with students on careers, university, applications, and personal statements – and CV writing is certainly part of that.”

Highlight achievements

The exercise starts early in Year 12 as part of students' Post-16 induction where they are shown good examples of CVs and encouraged to begin drafting their own.

James noted:“As students mature, and their experiences multiply, the CV naturally becomes a fuller document and a key skill then becomes refining what goes into a CV. We encourage students to keep 'brag sheets' that students complete during their time at school.

"These sheets include all the highlights and successes that students achieve throughout their time with us. They are great for helping students build content for their CVs and personal statements, but they also double up as a useful aid for teachers writing references,” he added.

Educators also stressed that documenting skills and experiences help children recognize their strengths and interests.

They pointed out by documenting their experiences as they occur students ensure the accuracy and completeness of their CVs, making their applications more robust.

Document experiences

Secondary IB Digital Design Teacher at Swiss International School Dubai (SISD), Abdulaziz Ahmed said,“We encourage our students to document all their experiences from grade 9 onwards. This includes achievements in school, internships, sporting accomplishments, and any work experience. Utilising the Unifrog online platform, students can log each experience in real-time.”

He added,“As companies rely more and more on AI filters to shortlist CVs, it is important for students to keep that in mind as they draft theirs. The best way to make it past the filters is to use the job title and keywords taken from the job description and use them strategically, and naturally, throughout the CV. The recruitment world is always changing as the professional and AI world evolves, so a good way to stay ahead of the trends is to create a solid network on LinkedIn, where the majority of these updates are shared.”

Make good career choices

Head teachers noted a CV or resume for a 17-year-old student is expected to look a little 'lighter' than that of someone who's older.

Leigh Girven, principal at Greenfield International School-Dubai, said:“Our pastoral team, which includes our futures counsellor, DP/CP coordinator, assistant principal - wellbeing and grade level coordinator, work closely with students and parents throughout their secondary school journey. This begins with psychometric testing in the lower secondary years to help guide future career choices and ensure students engage in activities that best support their university applications.”

