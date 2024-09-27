Poultry Genetics: Saudis Buy 91 Tonnes From Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's poultry genetics exports to Saudi Arabia totaled 91 tonnes in August, marking a 1,727% increase compared to the same month last year, according to data released on Friday (27) by Brazilian poultry and pork lobby ABPA .

This increase led the Gulf country to become the fifth largest destination of the Brazilian product, behind Venezuela (which imported 467 tonnes from Brazil), Mexico (323 tonnes), Senegal (221 tonnes), and Paraguay (194 tonnes). Poultry genetics includes fertile eggs and one-day-old chicks.

Brazil's overall poultry genetics exports grossed USD 17.6 million in August, up 12.2% compared to August last year. Year-to-date revenue from exports of the product amounts to USD 151.3 million, a decrease of 6.7% compared to 2023's January-August results.

In terms of volume, sales reached 1,492 tonnes in August, a decrease of 7.1% compared to the same month last year. Year-to-date sales are up 5.7% over the first eight months of 2023, totaling 18,283 tonnes.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

