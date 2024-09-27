Zimbabwe’S Currency Crisis Deepens: 42% Devaluation Of The Zig

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Zimbabwe's economic woes have intensified as the country's central devalued its recently introduced currency, the Zimbabwe (ZiG), by a staggering 42%.



This drastic move, announced on Friday, September 27, 2024, marks the latest chapter in Zimbabwe's tumultuous monetary history.



John Mushayavanhu, governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ ), adjusted the official from 14.1 to 24.4 ZiG per US dollar.



While avoiding the term "devaluation," Mushayavanhu emphasized the need for "greater exchange rate flexibility" in response to rising inflation and increasing demand for foreign currencies.



The ZiG, introduced in early April 2024, replaced the Zimbabwean dollar, which had lost about 80% of its value since the beginning of the year.







It represents Zimbabwe's sixth attempt at establishing a stable national currency in just 15 years, underscoring the country's persistent monetary instability.



Initially touted as a gold-backed currency aimed at tackling inflation, the ZiG was presented with assurances of sufficient gold reserves.



However, its rapid devaluation raises questions about the transparency and adequacy of these reserves. Independent economist Hapi Zengeni noted that the official exchange rate does not reflect parallel market realities.



This discrepancy leads to challenging economic implications. Despite the central bank's efforts, the parallel foreign exchange market has continued to thrive.

The ZiG's Plummet and Economic Implications

In recent weeks, the ZiG's value plummeted to approximately 30 per US dollar on the unofficial market, while the official rate remained fixed at 13.7 for most of the month.



This disparity triggered a surge in commodity prices during September. Zimbabwe's former finance minister, Tendai Biti, observed that the new currency is "destined to fail" in the current policy environment.



He highlighted that fundamental issues extend beyond currency reform. The country's history of hyperinflation looms large. Inflation reached an astounding 79.6 billion percent month-on-month at its peak in November 2008.



The nation's struggle to maintain a stable currency contrasts sharply with other countries' ability to manage their monetary systems.



Chronic mismanagement, lack of fiscal discipline, political instability, and erosion of public trust have all contributed to Zimbabwe's ongoing currency crisis.



As Zimbabwe grapples with this latest economic challenge, the impact on citizens is immediate and severe. The devaluation is likely to lead to a spike in the cost of living, erode savings, and further diminish purchasing power.



While it may potentially boost exports and attract foreign investment, it also risks exacerbating inflationary pressures in the short term.



The coming months will be crucial in determining whether this bold move can break the cycle of currency instability. Alternatively, it may join Zimbabwe's long list of failed monetary experiments.



The government and central bank face the daunting task of implementing fundamental reforms. These reforms are essential to address the root causes of the country's economic turmoil.

