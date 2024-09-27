Ukraine Ready To Share Experience Of Using U.S. Weapons To Further Improve Them - Mod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is willing to share the experience of using U.S.-donated weapon systems to make sure producers could further enhance their performance.

This was reported by the of Defense , Ukrinform learned.

"Ukraine is ready to share with American companies the experience of using their weapons in the face of Russian aggression, thanks to which U.S. companies will be able to develop and implement innovative technologies for their production. This will pave the way for deepening cooperation between Ukrainian and American defense companies," the report reads.

As noted, the Deputy Minister of Defense, Oleksandr Balanutsa, in an address to American defense companies, members of the National Defense Industries Association (NDIA), called for an increase in the number of joint projects in defense industry.

"Ukraine has already gained enormous experience of using Western weapons on the battlefield. We are ready to share it to improve these weapons' performance. NDIA has the prospect of becoming an information bridge between the Ministry of Defense and American companies," the Deputy Minister noted.

He also noted that the war unleashed by Russia revealed the "weaknesses" of Allies. At the very least, this is about the insufficient rate of ammunition and arms production.

"But we see how these challenges are being addressed. On our part, we are ready to cooperate to increase the pace, volume, and quality of production of what has proven battlefield-effective," added Balanutsa.

He thanked American defense firms for their support and contribution to the stability of Ukraine's defense. At the same time, he urged not to stop in expanding the formats of interaction and to cooperate more widely with Ukrainian manufacturers.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, September 26, another major defense aid package to Ukraine in the amount of $7.9 billion.

Photo: Ministry of Defense