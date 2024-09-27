UN Chief Call For Global Financial Architecture, UNSC Reforms

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 27 (KUNA) - The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for reforming the global multilateral system, mainly the architecture and the UN Security Council to make them more legitimate and more effective.

This came during Guterres' speech at the Annual Meeting of the Group of 77 Foreign Ministers, where he welcomed the recent adoption of the Pact for the Future, the Declaration on Future Generations, and the Global Digital Compact.

Guterres called for climate justice and urged G20 countries to implement action plans to reduce emissions, prevent the worst impacts of climate chaos, and set the world on a path to phasing out fossil fuels.

He emphasized the need for technological justice, ensuring its benefits reach all of humanity, and called on academia and civil society to collaborate in managing the risks of emerging technologies, including AI.

Furthermore, Guterres confirmed that his high-level advisory body on AI released its recommendations last week, which included bridging the AI divide through a global fund and a capacity building network to boost AI expertise in developing countries. (end)

