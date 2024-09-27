Kuwait FM Meets Slovenian Counterpart In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 27 (KUNA) - Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Friday with Slovenian counterpart Tanja Fajon on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In a press statement, the of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that the ministers discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries across all sectors, as well as addressing recent regional and international developments of mutual concern. (end)

