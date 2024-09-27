Kuwait FM Meets Slovenian Counterpart In New York
Date
9/27/2024 7:08:17 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
NEW YORK, Sept 27 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Friday with Slovenian counterpart Tanja Fajon on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
In a press statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that the ministers discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries across all sectors, as well as addressing recent regional and international developments of mutual concern. (end)
tab
MENAFN27092024000071011013ID1108724244
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.